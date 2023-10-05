Here’s why Video Boost is exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro

Google’s latest flagship devices, the Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel 8, boast several AI-enabled features. Some of the features are available on the high-end Pixel 8 Pro and not the Pixel 8.

One such feature is ‘Video Boost.’

The feature essentially enhances 4K videos shot by the Pixel 8 Pro’s camera on Google’s cloud by enhancing and optimizing each frame of the video. It enhances lighting and colour, in addition to reducing noise and increasing stabilization.

But why is the feature only available on the Pixel 8 Pro, considering that the Pixel 8 also sports the same Tensor G3 chipset as the Pro device?

As explained to Android Authority in an interview, Video Boost relies on the Tensor G3 chipset for the initial processing of the video, which is then uploaded to the cloud where Google’s servers take over and perform the processing. The processed video is then downloaded back to the phone, where it can be viewed, edited, or shared by the user.

The cloud processing aspect of Video Boost is what makes it exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro for now. Google explained that it is still fine-tuning some elements of the feature and that it wants to start with its premium device before rolling it out to other models.

Additionally, the cost of running Video Boost on its cloud infrastructure isn’t cheap. Processing high-resolution videos requires a lot of computing power. According to the interview, Google could have charged users for accessing Video Boost through its Google One subscription service, but it decided not to do that.

The company also hinted that Video Boost might come to the Pixel 8 in the future as well. “We want to learn from our users, gain some feedback, as we modify and build that experience, and it finds its way eventually throughout,” said Jobanputra.

Source: Android Authority