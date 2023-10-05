Google’s Pixel Watch 2 ditches wireless charging for pogo pins

Beyond a brand new quad-core processor and an updated array of sensors, the Google Pixel Watch 2 also introduces a decidedly less high-tech charging solution: pogo pins.

Compared to its predecessor, which included a small inductive charging puck to top up its battery, this year’s Watch has a set of pins that align with those on its new charger.

There are pros and cons to this new setup. Pogo pin charging is known to be more efficient than its wireless counterpart, producing less heat overall.

On the other hand, the pins have to be lined up correctly. This means that this year’s charging puck needs to be oriented in a specific way, which introduces a bit of friction to the experience.

For the end user, this change shouldn’t bring about much inconvenience. While the previous model charged inductively, it still required its proprietary puck to do so.

The Pixel Watch 2 was announced alongside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro on October 4, rounding out Google’s latest hardware offerings for the year.

The device is launching in Canada at $479.99 for the Wi-Fi model, and $549.99 for the LTE version. It will hit store shelves beginning on October 12.

Source: Android Police