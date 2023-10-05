Google to stop releasing monthly Pixel patches on a specific day

One of the big reveals from Google’s October 4th event was that, starting with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, the company would offer seven years of software updates.

However, Google also said it will stop rolling out monthly updates on a specific day of the month. The change is part of an effort to improve the quality of software updates.

For years, Google has released security patches and sometimes Pixel Feature Drops on the first Monday of each month. But after the switch to Tensor CPUs in the Pixel series, that deadline has slipped repeatedly. There have also been several instances of software updates introducing bugs or other issues.

Per a Google blog post on the subject of Pixel software updates:

“We also dug into how we can deliver the highest quality, best tested updates to Pixel users on a consistent basis. As part of this effort, our security updates, bug fixes and feature updates won’t roll out on a specific day each month. Instead, we’ll deploy updates as soon as they’ve completed the necessary tests to ensure they improve the experience for all Pixel customers.”

So, instead of continually missing the deadline, Google will just deliver the updates when they’re ready.

I have mixed feelings about this approach. On one hand, that should mean fewer bugs and software issues, which is a nice bonus. However, it could prove problematic for delivering important security fixes if Google’s updates don’t come as frequently. Ultimately, we’ll have to see how it plays out going forward.

Source: Google Via: Android Police