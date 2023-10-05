Canada launches the Global Coalition on Telecommunications alongside national partners

The Government of Canada has joined a group of international partners to collectively focus on diversifying supply chains and innovating the telecom sector.

The Global Coalition on Telecommunications (GCOT) involves Canada, the U.K., the U.S., Australia and Japan.

In a joint statement of intent, the partners have committed to improve information sharing on telecom matters, build international agreements on areas relating to telecom policy, and promote growth opportunities.

“The GCOT provides an opportunity to advance important work with our allies toward more secure and reliable telecom networks,” François-Philippe Champagne, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said in a press release.”We look forward to deepening our collaboration with our allies on these crucial issues to provide Canadians with secure and reliable telecommunications services.”

Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) says Canada’s participation in the colation will also address work under the Telecommunications Reliability Agenda, which focuses on ways to improve telecom reliability.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada