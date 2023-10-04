Zoom shows off AI-enabled Zoom Docs, available in 2024

With pandemic restrictions mostly lifted globally, Zoom can’t just rely on a video conferencing platform to be its main business.

The company is preparing to introduce AI-powered Zoom Docs in an effort to compete with Google Docs.

As shared by Gizmodo, the company introduced the product at Zoomtopia today. A “modular, flexible AI-powered workspace,” is what the company describes the new product as. “With Zoom Docs, teams can work faster, all while minimizing silos and being seamlessly integrated into the Zoom interface that users already know and love.”

With Zoom Docs, users can collaborate on a single doc, manage projects, and use the product with Zoom and third-party applications, allowing users to populate Zoom docs from Zoom meetings. It will also offer features like creating tables, charts and images.

Introducing Zoom Docs: a modular AI-powered workspace for documentation and project management, creating tables, wikis, tasks, and more ✅ When you’re working, you need to know you’re using the best tool to get things done. That’s Zoom Docs: https://t.co/JXiKH9zvhO pic.twitter.com/RZPcNwdp0E — Zoom (@Zoom) October 3, 2023

The company said that Zoom Docs should be generally available in 2024.

Google, on the other hand, has also released AI-powered features to Google Docs, like the option to automatically brainstorm, proofread, write and rewrite in Docs. Users will also be able to give the AI a prompt and ask it to write an initial draft for it.

Alternatively, Microsoft recently unveiled Copilot, which the company says is a “handshake” between you and tech, and will introduce AI features to apps like Microsoft Teams, Word, Excel, Bing, Edge, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneDrive, and more.

Image credit: Zoom

Source: Zoom Via: Gizmodo