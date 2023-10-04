How to watch the ‘Made by Google’ Pixel 8 launch event

Google’s long-awaited ‘Made by Google’ event is scheduled for today, Wednesday, October 4th.

While we already know a lot about what we’ll see at the event, including the Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2, Google likes to drop surprises during its keynotes. If you want to stay in the loop regarding what the tech giant is up to, here’s how you can tune in to the keynote.

The hybrid event will take place in New York City. In-person access is limited to invited press members, while online streaming is available and free for all.

The event starts at 10am ET/7am PT and can be streamed directly from Google’s event page if you’re watchingin from the United States, Great Britain, or Australia. For those looking to tune in from a different country, the keynote can be live-streamed directly from Google’s YouTube page or the video embedded belo.

From what we already know, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will both feature a new Tensor G3 chipset, alongside AI upgrades to features like Magic Eraser and Live Translate. The Pixel Watch 2, on the other hand, will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 chipset, use Wear OS 4 and feature 2GB of RAM.

You can keep an eye on the MobileSyrup home page, Twitter and/or Facebook for all the latest news from the event.