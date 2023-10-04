Pixel 8 line, Pixel Watch 2 get price hikes compared to predecessors

Ahead of Google’s October 4th event, several rumours pointed to incoming price hikes for the Pixel line. Following the event, we now know that the rumours were right. In Canada, the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 all cost more than their predecessors did.

The Pixel 8 starts at $949 in Canada, up from $799 for the Pixel 7 at launch.

The Pixel 8 Pro starts at $1,349, up from $1,179 for the Pixel 7 Pro.

Finally, the Pixel Watch 2 costs $479.99 for the Wi-Fi version and $549.99 for the LTE version. That’s up from the $449.99/$529.99 pricing for the Wi-Fi and LTE Pixel Watch.

Though the price increases don’t come as much of a surprise, it’s definitely a bummer at this time of increasing costs for Canadians. Similarly, Apple increased the prices of its iPhone line when it launched in September.

