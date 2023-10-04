Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro Canadian pricing and pre-order offers

If you want to pick up one of Google’s new Pixel devices, here’s how much the devices will cost from Google and from Canadian carriers.

Note: This page will be updated with carrier pricing as it becomes available. If a carrier is missing, it’s likely because it hasn’t revealed Pixel 8 pricing yet — check back later!

To start, the phones will be available for pre-order starting October 4th and on shelves starting October 12th. Those looking to pre-order the Pixels from Google can expect the following pricing:

Pixel 8 – starts at $949

Pixel 8 Pro – starts at $1,349

Moreover, Google is offering pre-order deals. Those who pre-order the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro can get a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro. Alternatively, Canadians can choose to get a free Pixel Watch 2 (Wi-Fi) with a Pixel 8 Pro pre-order or $260 off the Pixel Watch 2 with pre-order of the Pixel 8.

Carrier pricing

More to come…