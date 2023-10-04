Breaking down Pixel 8’s new camera features

Google’s Pixel 8 series includes several cool new camera features that are powered by the company’s Tensor G3 chipset.

Below is a quick overview of everything new:

Best Take: Best Take is a pretty underrated feature that I can see other smartphone manufacturers making their own version of. The best way to explain this feature is to give an example.

Have you ever experienced a situation where three of your aunts are trying to take pictures of the family simultaneously? One aunt asks you to look at her camera but doesn’t realize that the other two also demand your attention. Eventually, they take about 10 pictures each, but in all of them, everyone is looking at the same camera. Best Take recognizes that not everyone is looking at your camera and takes the best face option for each person in the picture, which gives you the ‘best take’ of a picture. Of course, if you don’t like one of the facial options, you can swap them out as the AI saves data from each image. So, if you want to grab the picture where that cousin you don’t like is sneezing while everyone else looks golden, you can do this.

Magic Editor: Magic Editor takes the Pixel’s Magic Eraser one step further. You can still erase people from your pictures, but you can also do a lot more now as well. Magic Editor lets users move the subject; you can change the highlights and lowlights, make it sunset or in the middle of the night, and much more.

Unfortunately, Magic Editor is not available at launch.

Video Boost: Video Boost is my favourite new feature because it requires the least amount of work from the user. If you shoot a video of something and want to make it better, use’Video Boost.’ Doing this will send the picture to the data centres that will increase saturation, boost highlights, brighten the video, and do whatever is required to make it look better. This process takes a couple of hours, so you’ll need to check your Photos app in a few hours and see a copy of the video that looks much better.

Unfortunately, Video Boost is not available at launch.

Check out my hands-on with the Pixel 8 Pro here and my hands-on with the Pixel 8 here. Follow this link for all of our content from Google’s Pixel 8 event.