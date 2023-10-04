Apple releases iOS 17 update to fix iPhone 15 Pro overheating issue

Shortly after acknowledging the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max suffer from overheating issues, Apple has released iOS 17.0.3, an update it says solves this problem.

According to Apple, the overheating issue is caused by specific third-party apps overloading the iPhone 15 Pro series’ A17 Pro chip, including Uber and Instagram. Along with this update, Apple says it’s also working with third-party developers to solve the problem.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed the overheating problems are related to the iPhone 15 Pro’s titanium frame and that a software fix won’t throttle the A17 chip, but at least according to Apple, that isn’t the case.

It’s unclear what Apple changed in the latest version of iOS 17 to solve the overheating problem, but it doesn’t appear to involve thermal throttling. I ran Geekbench 6 and received nearly identical benchmark results before and after installing iOS 17.0.3.

I’ve been using the iPhone 15 Pro for the last few weeks, and the only instances I’ve encountered the smartphone becoming warm is when playing Resident Evil Village (a resource-intensive game) and while fast charging.

To download the update, open ‘Settings,’ select ‘General’ and then ‘Software Update.’ If iOS 17.0.3 doesn’t appear right away, swipe down to refresh.

Have you encountered overheating issues with the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max, and has iOS 17.0.3 solved the problem for you? Let us know in the comments below.