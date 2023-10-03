Telus and Bell say TTC subway wireless coverage is now available

Following Rogers’ confirmation that Toronto TTC subway wireless services can now be utilized by “all major Canadian wireless carriers,” Telus and Bell have announced that their services are now also available to subway riders.

This means those that subscribe Telus, Bell or one of the major carriers’ flanker brands like Koodo or Virgin, can now text, stream video and browse the internet while on the subway.

Previously, only Freedom Mobile and then later Rogers customers had wireless access to wireless services on the subway system. Bell and Telus initially questioned Rogers’ purchase of the TTC subway’s wireless infrastructure as part of an Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) consultation.

Ottawa eventually ruled that all TTC subway riders must have cellular connectivity by October 3rd and that connectivity could not be exclusive to Rogers.

TTC wireless subway coverage includes the following:

On Line 1: All stations and tunnels in the Downtown U; plus Spadina and Dupont stations

On Line 2: Thirteen stations from Keele to Castle Frank; plus the tunnels between St. George and Yonge stations

If you’re a Telus or Bell customer who uses the TTC’s subway system, let us know what your reception has been like in the comments below. However, for what it’s worth, MobileSyrup‘s Dean Daley has noted that he has had a full 5G connection when riding Line 1.

Image credit: Shutterstock