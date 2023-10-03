Nintendo to keep launching Switch games through 2025 as Switch 2 rumours swirl

It’s clear a successor to the now six-and-a-half-year-old Switch is on the way, but Nintendo says it will continue to support its original home console-handheld hybrid system until 2025.

In an interview with Japanese publication Nikkei (translated by VGC), Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said the Switch will get new games all the way to the end of 2025. The Japanese gaming giant is expected to release its next-gen Switch (possibly called the Switch 2) in 2024.

This means that initial Switch 2 titles will likely be cross-generational, similar to early Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 titles. The Switch’s upcoming game lineup isn’t packed, but it’s not totally awful either. However, beyond Super Mario Bros. Wonder, there aren’t a lot of high-profile releases on the horizon. Most upcoming Switch games are remakes of older titles, including Super Mario RPG, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Mario vs. Donkey Kong.

Over the Switch’s lifecycle, Nintendo has released several versions of the console, including the Switch Lite and, more recently, the Switch OLED model.

Nintendo’s Switch 2 is rumoured to feature an LCD screen and a physical cartridge slot like its predecessor. It’s unclear if the new Switch 2 will be completely backwards compatible with Switch titles.

Source: Nikkei Via: VGC