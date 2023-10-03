Samsung announces Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE

We haven’t seen a Fan Edition device in over a year, but Samsung has brought back the series with the Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE and the Galaxy Buds FE.

The Galaxy S23 FE features a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate that can drop as low as 60Hz. The handset also features a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultrawide and an 8-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom. There’s also a 10-megapixel selfie shooter.

The S23 FE comes with last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor instead of the 8 Gen 2 found in the other S23 series devices. The handset also features 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage and a 4,500mAh battery, alongside wireless charging and IP68 water and dust-resistant.

The device is available in ‘Mint,’ ‘Cream,’ ‘Graphite,’ ‘Purple,’ ‘Indigo’ and Tangerine’ colours. It’s priced at $599 USD (roughly $821 CAD) and releases on October 10th in the United States.

Samsung is releasing the tablet in two different size options: the Tab S9 FE and the Tab S9 FE+.

The Tab S9 FE features a 10.9-inch 90Hz display, up to 8GB of RAM, an 8,000mAh battery and IP68 water and dust resistance. At the same time, the Tab S9 FE+ features a 12.4-inch 90Hz display, up to 12GB of RAM, a 10,090mAh battery and IP68 water and dust resistance. Both tablets feature up to 256B of storage.

The Tab S9 FE comes in ‘Mint,’ ‘Silver,’ ‘Gray’ and ‘Lavender,’ and starts at $449.99 (roughly $616 CAD). Surprisingly, both tablets also feature a microSD card slot to add more storage.

Lastly, the Galaxy Buds FE offers Active Noise Cancelling and Ambient Sound. Samsung says the wireless earbuds offer the longest battery life in the Buds series, with up to 8.5 hours of playback without ANC and up to six hours with ANC turned on.

The Buds FE comes in ‘Graphite’ and ‘White,’ and $99.99 (roughly $137 CAD).

We’ve reached out to Samsung Canada for Canadian pricing and availability.

Image credit: Samsung