Google might already be working on its next foldable

Google’s Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro haven’t officially launched yet, but we’re already encountering rumours regarding a 2nd-Gen Pixel foldable.

At its 2023 I/O event, Google unveiled the long-rumoured Pixel Fold, though unfortunately the smartphone still hasn’t released in Canada. Less than five months in, a new device codenamed “Comet” has been spotted in the latest version of the Pixel Buds app, as uncovered by 9to5Google in an APK teardown.

The updated app also includes code for the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, codenamed “Shiba” and “Husky,” respectively.

According to the report, the codename “Comet” does not belong to the Pixel 8 series or the Pixel 9 line, which will reportedly use reptile-themed codenames. Instead, Comet appears to be a separate project that could be either Google’s first flip phone or the Pixel Fold 2 since “Comet” is categorized as a folding device.

It’s worth noting that this is a very preliminary leak and it should be approached with skepticism. Google may or may not ever ship this device, and if there ever is a Pixel Fold 2 or a Pixel Flip, it likely won’t feature the “Comet” codename.

Image credit: 9to5Google

Source: 9to5Google