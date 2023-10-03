Flex on your friends with this new gold Xbox controller

Are you looking for a new way to impress your friends? Microsoft has your back.

The tech giant has revealed a new ‘Gold Shadow’ Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller. Rather than purely gold, the gamepad fades to black in a really cool way towards the front of the gamepad.

Good as gold. Pre-order your Xbox Wireless Controller – Gold Shadow Special Edition today: https://t.co/AlGhKxuOg4 pic.twitter.com/ycsyQcAUnF — Xbox (@Xbox) October 3, 2023

The Series X gamepad features “diamond-pattern” side grips and textured grip on its triggers, bumpers and back-case.

In other Xbox gamepad-related news, I’m still waiting for my replacement Xbox Elite Series 2 Custom Controller after encountering issues with its left shoulder button and right upper paddle. It appears Microsoft is sending me a brand new gamepad created with the same colour selections.

The gamepad is available to pre-order now and will be released on October 17th for $79.99.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Microsoft