Factory shutdowns caused Tesla Q3 delivery and production numbers to take a hit

Tesla has revealed its 2023 third-quarter production and delivery numbers.

The Austin, Texas-based company produced 430,488 vehicles in Q3, down 10 percent from Q2 but up 25 percent from the same period last year.

On the delivery side, the automobile maker delivered 435,059 vehicles, a 6.6 percent drop from Q2 but a 26.5 percent increase year over year. The company blamed the lower production on planned factory shutdowns for upgrades.

Tesla still aims to produce 1.8 million vehicles in 2023, which means it has to make 450,000 vehicles in Q4 to reach its goal. The company has produced 1.35 million vehicles so far this year, or about 75 percent of its target, so it seems to be right on track to achieve its goal.

“Tesla will post its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 after market close on Wednesday, October 18, 2023,” reads the production and delivery results. We’ll likely learn more about the upcoming Cybertruck, which has been delayed time and time again.

In other Tesla-related news, the company recently released a refreshed Model 3 with a sleeker exterior, upgraded interior and extended range.

Source: Tesla Via: The Verge