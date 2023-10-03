Amazon Echo Smart Speakers are up to 60 percent off

Amazon recently discounted its popular Fire TV Sticks, and now the massive online retailer has slashed prices on its Echo Smart Speakers, offering savings of up to 50 percent off.
Check out the deals below:
- Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) for $34.99 (save 50%)
- Echo (4th Gen) for $79.99 (save 38%)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) Kids for $39.99 (save 50%)
- Echo Pop for $24.99 (save 55%)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen) + Evolux Smart Bulb for $39.99 (save 55%)
- Echo Pop + Evolux Smart Bulb for $29.99 (save 60%)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen) + Evolux Smart Bulb for $39.99 (save 55%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Image credit: Amazon