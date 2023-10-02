The Elder Scrolls: Castles surprise launches on Google’s Play Store

Unexpectedly, a new game in The Elder Scrolls series has released on Android through the Google Play Store. The game, The Elder Scrolls: Castles, is very much inspired by Fallout Shelter from Bethesda Softworks.



The Elder Scrolls: Castles allows players to take “control of your very own castle and dynasty.” Players can “oversee your subjects as the years come and go, families grow, and new rulers take the throne.” The game follows a similar format to Fallout Shelter, only set in The Elder Scrolls’ Tamriel.

In Castles, players spend time maintaining their kingdom, build castles and complete tasks. For every 24 hours in real-time, a year passes in The Elder Scrolls: Castles. Players are responsible for managing their castle and overseeing the kingdom when subjects approach the throne. The latest mobile game from Bethesda Softworks also features quests and combat against “classic Elder Scrolls foes to collect valuable items and keep your kingdom growing.”

Similar to Fallout Shelter, The Elder Scrolls: Castles includes survival elements. Much like Fallout Shelter, you’ll be responsible for maintaining food and water levels for those who live in the castle. There’s also a similar building sim structure to the game. Players can build various rooms in their castle with unique properties to help maintain the growth of their kingdom.

When Fallout Shelter launched on iOS in 2015, it amassed quite an audience at the time. Similarly, the game has players oversee their Vault, grow crops for food and maintain water levels. Players can also explore the Wasteland to gather items, weapons and armour. Over the years, Fallout Shelter made its way to Android, PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

It’s not widely known why Bethesda released The Elder Scrolls: Castles with very little fanfare. The game is currently listed as being in early access on the Google Play page. It’s available to download and play for free. As of now, there aren’t any microtransactions available in the game. There’s a storefront in Castles and there are gems, which look to be its premium currency. However, there’s currently no way to purchase these in-game items.



Unfortunately, for the time being, iPhone users are left waiting. Perhaps Bethesda Softworks may make a more formal announcement of The Elder Scrolls: Castles when it leaves early access.

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

Via: IGN