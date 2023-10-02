Samsung Galaxy S24 display rumoured to get brightness increase

The Samsung Galaxy S24 won’t be released until the new year. However, reports are already starting to pour in, pointing to a substantial increase in the display’s maximum brightness.

Credible leaker Ice Universe is claiming that the Galaxy S24 series may offer a display sporting 2,500 nits of brightness. The base model of the Galaxy S24 will supposedly feature an FHD+ display. Though, the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra appear to both support a WQHD+ screen.

Galaxy S24:

147 × 70.6 × 7.6mm 6.2" 168g 4000mAh

FHD+ resolution, 2500nit, 25w Galaxy S24+

158.5 × 75.9 × 7.7mm 6.7" 195g 4900mAh

WQHD+ resolution, 2500nit, 45w Galaxy S24 Ultra:

162.3 × 79 × 8.6mm 6.8" 233g 5000mAh

WQHD+ resolution, 2500nit, 45w — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 29, 2023

In comparison, this year’s Galaxy S23 series all offer the same 1,750 nits. This was the same peak brightness that last year’s S22+ and S22 Ultra provided while the base only offered 1,300 nits. This year, Samsung worked toward reaching a level of parity across all three devices. This trend appears to be moving forward.

Ice Universe’s latest leak also notes that two of the three models may include improved battery capacities. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S24 seems to feature 4,000mAh, a small bump from the Galaxy 23’s 3,900mAh. The Galaxy S24+ also appears to feature an increase to 4,900, up from the 4,700 of its predecessor.

When it comes to charging speeds, Ice Universe suggests the base model includes the same 25W fast charging. Additionally, the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra may both continue to support 45W fast charging.

Earlier reports noted that the Galaxy S24 could support ultra wideband support (UWB) as well as be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip from Qualcomm. This same report notes that the Galaxy S24 Ultra may only provide 2,200 nits of brightness.

While many of these upgrades seem tepid, the maximum brightness would be a fairly substantial update. If Ice Universe is correct, the displays of the Galaxy S24 will shine. That said, we won’t know for certain until Samsung hosts its Unpacked event sometime in early 2024.

Source: AndroidPolice