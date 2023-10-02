Rogers turns on 5G services for all carriers, including Bell and Telus

Rogers Communications has announced that it has opened its 5G services to all Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway riders, including Bell and Telus customers.

In an official announcement, Rogers confirmed that customers of “all major Canadian wireless carriers” can connect to the carrier’s 5G wireless service to gain access to talk, text, and streaming capabilities. Service is enabled in the following areas of the TTC subway lines:

On Line 1: All stations and tunnels in the Downtown U; plus Spadina and Dupont stations

On Line 2: Thirteen stations from Keele to Castle Frank; plus the tunnels between St. George and Yonge stations

In order to ensure all riders will be able to connect, Rogers confirmed it conducted numerous tests, including live calls with Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly. During these tests, Rielly FaceTimed his father while riding the subway, as seen below.

Earlier this year, Rogers acquired the cellular network in the TTC subway system and BAI Canada as part of the acquisition. Investing millions, Rogers rolled out 5G service and strengthened 911 access across 75 stations. Previously, the network wasn’t able to support all TTC riders.

“Our team has been working around the clock to introduce an immediate solution so all riders can connect when traveling on the busiest sections of the TTC subway system. I am so proud of our Rogers technology team who continue to bring innovation, ingenuity, and leading solutions to Canadians. Today’s announcement is another milestone in our plan to make wireless services available throughout the entire subway system,” said Tony Staffieri, president and CEO of Rogers said in a statement.

Bell and Telus have questioned Rogers’ purchase of the TTC subway system’s wireless infrastructure as part of an Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) consultation. Likely because of this, Rogers shared an image (seen above) alongside its announcement, which seems to take a bit of a shot at Bell and Telus.

Koodo recently texted Greater Toronto Area subscribers, stating that wireless overage on the subway is coming in early October. Bell also recently stated that its customers will have access “in the coming weeks.”

Updated October 2nd, 2023, 3:35pm ET: Bell has provided a statement regarding Rogers opening its 5G service.

“Today is a great day for Bell customers in Toronto. Bell network engineers have been ramping up service for Bell customers through the weekend and we’re pleased to confirm that our customers regardless of device type or rate plan now have access to 5G /4G / 3G wireless service on the TTC. Our customers can now communicate with friends and family, stream video or work on their devices while riding the subway and in underground stations with network access. We would like to thank Minister Champagne for his leadership in ensuring that all wireless carriers have the ability to serve their customers in Toronto’s subway system, and that Rogers can no longer delay the deployment of wireless service for all TTC riders regardless of their choice of carrier. Bell looks forward to working collaboratively with our partners to build out the remainder of the TTC’s wireless network.”

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Rogers