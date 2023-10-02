Acer announces new fall sale, offering up to $1,200 in savings

This month, Acer is hosting a fall sale across many of its devices. Between October 5th – 19th, Canadians can take advantage of the promotion and grab a new gaming monitor or desktop.
During this time, upwards of $1,200 in savings are available. All deals are available until the promotion’s conclusion or while supplies last.
Check out some of the available devices on sale below:
Convertible Laptops
- Acer Spin 7 Laptop – SP714-61NA-S16A: $1200 off (reg. $1,999.99)
- Acer Spin 3 Laptop – SP314-54N-50JD: $450 off (reg. $999.99)
Mainstream Laptops
- Acer Aspire 7 Laptop – A715-43G-R83Y: $300 off (reg. $1,599.99)
- Acer Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-45-R8EA: $250 off (reg. $999.99)
- Acer Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-45-R84P: $250 off (reg. $1,049.99)
- Acer Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-56-351F: $250 off (reg. $549.99)
Thin & Light Laptops
Acer Swift 3 Laptop – SF314-511-593Q: $300 off (reg. $699.99)
Gaming Laptops
- Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop – AN515-46-R6JQ: $700 off (reg. $1,999.99)
- Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop – AN517-42-R51N: $600 off (reg. $2,099.99)
- Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop – AN517-41-R0GA: $600 off (reg. $1,299.99)
- Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop – AN515-45-R4LC: $500 off (reg. $1,699.99)
- Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop – AN515-45-R55P: $500 off (reg. $1,799.99)
- Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop – AN515-57-599A: $450 off (reg. $1,349.99)
- Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop – AN517-42-R5KZ: $400 off (reg. $2,099.99)
Gaming Desktops & Monitors
- Predator Orion 3000 Gaming Desktop – PO3-630-ER14: $600 off (reg. $1,399.99)
- Predator CG7 Gaming Monitor: – CG437K SBMIIPUZX: $600 off (reg. $2,099.99)
- Acer Nitro 50 Gaming Desktop – N50-640-ER13: $250 off (reg. $1,299.99)
eScooters
- Acer ES Series 3 eScooter – AES013: $200 off (reg. $799.99)
- Acer ES Series 5 eScooter – AES015: $200 off (reg. $999.99)
Image credit: Acer