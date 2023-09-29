Sony’s PlayStation Portal handheld costs $269 in Canada, pre-orders live

Sony’s PlayStation Portal handheld will cost $269.99 in Canada.

The pricing for the PS5 accessory was revealed alongside pre-orders going live at various Canadian retailers. Sony unveiled the device earlier this year but hadn’t provided official Canadian pricing until now.

With the PS Portal, you’ll be able to stream your PS5 games to the dedicated handheld, which sports an 8-inch LCD display and DualSense controller buttons on either side. As part of the DualSense integration, the Portal will also offer the controller’s unique haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

It’s important to note, however, that the Portal is only capable of playing games from your PS5 using a Wi-Fi connection; it does not support any native titles. It also doesn’t offer Bluetooth functionality for compatibility with any regular wireless headphones, so you have to buy Sony’s Pulse Elite headset or Pulse Explore buds instead. Canadian pricing hasn’t yet been revealed for either peripheral, but in the U.S., the Elite and Explore cost $149.99 USD (roughly $202 CAD) and $199.99 USD (about $270 CAD), respectively.

Canadians interested in pre-order the PlayStation Portal can do so at:

The PlayStation Portal launches in Canada and other countries on November 15th.

It’s worth noting that $200 for what’s effectively a PlayStation Remote Play device is pretty steep, especially since it doesn’t even support Bluetooth. By comparison, popular mobile gaming accessory maker Backbone has a similar Remote Play device for PlayStation 5 that costs $139.99.

Via: @Lbabinz