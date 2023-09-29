Ontario government renews financial support for Cisco’s remote education platform, Connected North

The Government of Ontario has renewed its funding commitment for Cisco’s Connected North program.

The program provides teachers and students residing in remote Indigenous communities with educational resources “rooted in Indigenous ways of knowing and learning.” The project delivers materials through live, virtual learning sessions and is geared for students between Kindergarten and Grade 12.

The government’s $900,000 commitment will benefit 55 schools during the 2023-2024 school year. The funding brings the government’s total investment to $2 million over the past two years.

The program utilizes networking, security and collaboration technology from Cisco.

“At Cisco, we are committed to fostering digital equity and inclusion. We firmly believe that all Canadians should have access to the opportunities needed to unlock their full potential,” Shannon Leininger, Cisco Canada’s president, said in a press release.

TakingITGlobal (TIG), a Canadian charity focused on engaging youth to tackle global challenges, manages the Connected North program. The project serves 35,000 students in 150 schools. Students and teachers have more than 2,000 learning programs to choose from.

Image credit: Connected North/ Cisco

Source: Cisco Canada