What’s leaving Netflix Canada and Prime Video in October 2023

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix Canada and Prime Video in October.

It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.

Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix and Prime Video in October:

Netflix

La vie, la vie: Seasons 1-3 — October 12th

Blade — October 15th

Blade II — October 15th

Everybody Loves Raymond: Seasons 6-9 — October 31st

Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3 — October 31st

Little Fockers — October 31st

Meet the Fockers — October 31st

Meet the Parents — October 31st

Mission: Impossible — Fallout — October 31st

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol — October 31st

Mission Impossible — Rogue Nation — October 31st)

Prime Video