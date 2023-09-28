Nothing’s CMF company launches new smartwatch for U.K. and India market

CMF, the Nothing company’s sub-brand, has launched its first products: a smartwatch, a pair of earbuds and a GaN charger.

The Watch Pro offers a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a built-in GPS and a battery that can last up to 13 days. It can make and receive calls if it’s connected to your phone via Bluetooth. The device is health-focused and can monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen saturation and measure sleep and stress.

Further, there are also hydration and movement reminders as well. The Watch Pro costs $69 USD ( about $93 CAD). The Watch Pro comes in ‘Metallic Grey’ and ‘Dark Grey.’

CMF’s new earbuds offer active noise cancellation and are optimized to minimize wind sounds. It can also get rid of background noise in phone calls by using AI. Further, it can last up to 11 hours with one charge if your active noise cancellation is switched off. The case can supply another 39 hours. The Buds Pro comes in ‘Dark Grey’ and ‘Light Grey ‘and costs $49 USD ($66 CAD).

Lastly, CMF’s 65W GaN charger has two USB-C and USB-A ports and can reportedly charge the Nothing Phone 2’s battery to 50 percent in 25 minutes. The GaN charger comes in’Orange’ and ‘Dark Grey’ and costs $39 USD ($52 CAD).

Nothing is launching these products in India and U.K. on September 30th, and the company plans to release them to other markets soon.

Source: Nothing/CMF