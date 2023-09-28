MobileSyrup’s top 9 tech picks for the fall

As the summer comes to an end, it means sweater weather, but it also means an exciting new array of tech is set to be released before the holidays.

Whether you’re upgrading your headphones or looking for a new game to sink hours into, there’s no shortage of options at The Source. As Canada’s largest tech retailer, it has a diverse catalogue to choose from, and we’ve selected nine products that we’re excited to get our hands on this fall.

Meta Quest 3

We’ve heard a lot about virtual reality over the years, but Meta Quest 3 is the most advanced headset from the Facebook parent company. It now offers mixed reality, meaning when you look through the headset, you can still see the world around you, while blending in virtual elements. You can discover a vast library of over 500 immersive apps, including fitness activities, games, social experiences, and travel simulations. Whether you’re looking for an energized adventure or something more laid back, like playing a virtual piano on your coffee table, Meta Quest 3 has you covered.

The 128GB Meta Quest 3 is available in Light Grey and provides a 40 percent slimmer optic profile compared to its predecessor. It has more than twice the GPU processing power compared to Quest 2, thanks to the next-gen Snapdragon chip. The headset also supports enriched spatial audio for a completely immersive gaming experience, and its Touch Plus Controllers fit seamlessly in your hands with TruTouch haptics that help you feel the experience.

$649.99, available October 10th, 2023, or pre-order now.

* For ages 13 and up only.

Forza Motorsport

Hit the racetrack this fall in Forza Motorsport, developed by Turn 10. The immersive racing franchise returns in this pseudo-reboot of the series. The game features 500+ cars, and players can race across 20 world-famous tracks, each featuring dynamic weather and time-of-day features.

Included in Xbox Game Pass, Forza Motorsport features immersive and cutting-edge graphics, with incredible photorealistic visuals that deliver real-time ray tracing on-track and a 48x improvement in tire fidelity. The game also offers advanced AI opponents to go head-to-head with, along with advanced driving physics and new damage systems. Of course, you can also challenge friends in multiplayer races.

$89.99, available October 10th, 2023, or pre-order now.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Peter Parker and Miles Morales are back for a new web-slinging epic single-player story, exclusive to PlayStation 5. To save New York City from crime, the duo will face new threats like Venom, Kraven, Lizard, and more. Peter has access to new abilities given to him by the symbiote, while Miles’s powers evolve, granting new bio-electric abilities.

Built from the ground up for PlayStation 5, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 now adds Queens and Brooklyn to the map, effectively doubling the size of the game. Adding to the traversal, the game includes the new Web Wings, enabling Peter and Miles to build momentum by swinging and gliding effortlessly through the air. The game also includes a suite of accessibility options, as well as haptic feedback that immerses you in the gameplay and adaptive trigger response for a deeper connection to every action you take.

$89.99, available October 20th, 2023, or pre-order now.

Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller

The Backbone One is a lightweight and collapsible mobile gaming controller. Designed for Android and iOS, this novel controller is available in black and brings a console-like gaming experience to your phone. Simply slot in your mobile device and connect it to the USB-C input. From there, you can access all installed compatible mobile games via the Backbone app.

The Backbone One’s low-latency experience is ideal for mobile games, and it’s great when you’re launching streamed games via Xbox Cloud Gaming or Steam Link. You can even capture game clips and screenshots to share while playing. The controller does include a 3.5mm headphone jack.

$139.99, order for Android or iOS.

Sony WFC700N Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds

Sony’s WF-C700N earbuds are perfect for daily use due to their lightweight and ergonomic surface design. Cancel out background noise with Noise Sensor Technology to enjoy the immersive music experience, or use the ‘Ambient Sound Mode’ to stay connected to your natural surroundings. With an IPX4 water-resistance rating, splashes and sweat won’t stop these headphones. Whether you’re listening to music, attending an online class, or working from home, the WF-C700Ns delivers high-quality sound performance.

Additionally, these Bluetooth headphones can be paired with two Bluetooth devices simultaneously, automatically connecting to the right one when a call comes in. On a single charge, WF-C700Ns provide up to 15 hours of battery life, with quick charging allowing for one hour of playback with just a 10-minute charge. The Sony WFC700Ns are available in ‘Black,’ ‘Saga Green,’ ‘White’ and ‘Lavender.’

$199.99

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones

Beats is a leading brand in wireless audio, and the Beats Studio Pros capture immersive sound quality that’s balanced and powerful. The headphones’ designers have reengineered the company’s acoustic platform in order to deliver a precise over-the-ear headphone experience. With an emphasis on balanced sound, these headphones offer an 80 percent improvement over the Beats Studio3s. The Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones are available in Navy, Sandstone, Deep Brown, and Black.

The Studio Pros also include Active Noise Cancelling, Personalized Spatial Audio, and dynamic head tracking to ensure your listening experience is tailored to your preferences and needs. Beats takes an agnostic approach to compatibility across Apple and Android devices. Plus, when using USB-C audio, users can select one of three sound profiles: the “Beats Signature” profile gives you balanced tuning for music, while “Entertainment” elevates movies and games, and the “Conversation” profile is ideal for phone calls and podcasts.

$469.99

Helix 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Valet

A 3-in-1 charging stand is a phenomenal option when you have multiple devices you regularly use, and you need to organize your space. This valet designed by Helix is a great companion for Apple users for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Compatible with Qi-enabled devices, you can charge your phone, smartwatch, and earbuds all at once.

Thanks to its compact size, the Helix 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Valet can find a nice home on a desk, nightstand, or counter. Rushed for time? With a 20W wall charger included in the box, you can get your devices topped up and charged in no time.

$69.99

Helix Retractable USB-C to USB-C Cable

Nothing is worse than having to spend time untangling a cable or cord. That’s why Helix built this novel retractable charging solution. It gives users a tangle-free experience with a three-foot-long USB-C to USB-C charging cable. It’s also made with ultra-durable reinforced connectors.

When not in use, the charging device is compact enough to throw into a bag, making it a perfect travel companion. With 60W fast charging, you can plug your devices in and have them juiced up, ready for the day.

$24.99

LOGiiX Wireless Travel Pad Duo

If you’re invested in the Apple ecosystem and in need of a travel solution, look no further. The LOGiiX Wireless Travel Pad Duo offers charging capabilities to MagSafe-compatible devices. It charges your iPhone, along with the Apple Watch and AirPods.

This wireless charger is also an Apple Certified MagSafe product supporting up to 15W charge speeds, all built in a compact, foldable, and portable design. It’s small enough to fit on a nightstand or on a desk, and when it’s not in use, simply fold it up. It’s also the perfect size to fit into a bag or backpack when you’re travelling or on the go.

$129.99

Image credit: The Source

This article is sponsored by The Source.