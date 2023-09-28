Governments of Canada and B.C. invest $2.6 million for internet projects in rural communities

Trout Lake BC Internet Society (TLBCIS) and the Village of Granisle will complete projects to bring high-speed internet access to 400 households in rural B.C. communities.

The Governments of Canada and B.C. are providing more than $2.6 million for the projects. Funding comes from a March 2022 partnership investing $830 million to connect households in the province with high-speed internet.

The governments have allocated nearly $443,000 in funding for TLBCIS. The organization’s work will benefit households in Beaton, Galena, Galena Bay, Halcyon Hot Springs, Hall’s Landing, St. Leon Hot Springs, Trout Lake and Whiskey Point.

“Our small non-profit organization has a good foundation, and this funding will allow us to overcome weak links, invest in the latest technology, and upgrade tower and backup systems,” John Wall, the president of TLBCIS, said, in a recent statement. “With this support, the Trout Lake BC Internet Society can continue providing this service.”

The Village of Granisle has received $2.2 million to provide high-speed internet access to the community of Granisle.

The funding is part of the federal government’s plan to bring high-speed internet access to 98 percent of Canadians by 2026 and 100 percent by 2030. The government has made similar funding announcements throughout Canada, including Nova Scotia and Alberta.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada