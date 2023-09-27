Rogers customers report internet outage in Ontario

Rogers customers are reporting a landline internet outage, according to Downdetector.

The website indicates the impacted customers are located throughout Southern Ontario, with a focus on Ottawa and the Greater Toronto Area.

Comments left on Rogers’ help page on X (formally known as Twitter) further indicate issues with internet services.

According to Rogers’ website, the company faced issues in parts of Toronto’s Thorncliffe, Upper Beaches, and Don Mills areas on September 25th. TV, internet and home phone were among the impacted services.

Rogers Help page on X states the company resolved the problems “overnight for Rogers customers.”

However, some customers continue to face issues. It’s unclear if these issues are tied to the outage report Rogers has now marked as “resolved” or if they stem from a different issue.

Ontario residents using other providers that root their services through Rogers might also be facing issues at this time. Rogers Help page has directed customers to contact the service provider in question for support.

The service issue posted on the Community Forum was resolved overnight for Rogers customers, sorry to learn you are experiencing an issue with your service provider. I'd recommend reaching out to them for further support or sending us a DM if you'd like to register for Rogers.^ee — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) September 27, 2023

Rogers hasn’t made a public statement on any sort of outage at this time.

More to come…