New on Paramount+ Canada: October 2023

A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month. Paramount+ is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV and more.

Karandeep Oberoi
Sep 27, 20232:02 PM EDT 0 comments

Paramount has shared the new movies and TV shows coming to the Paramount+ streaming service in October.

Some highlights include Bargain, Wolf, Frasier, Billy the Kid Season 2 Part 1 and more.

The full list is available below:

October 3rd

  • Catfish, Season 8, New Episodes Weekly (Series)
  • The Hunger Games (Movie)
  • The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (Movie)
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (Movie)
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (Movie)
  • The Loud House Thanksgiving Special (Special)
  • The Passenger – Paramount+ in Canada Exclusive Movie (New Movie)
  • The Ring Two (Movie)
  • Workaholics, Seasons 1-7 (Series)

October 4th

  • Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices (Documentary)
  • Survivor, Season 45 (Reality Series)

October 5th

  • Bargain – Paramount+ Original Series (New Series)
    Monster High 2 (Movie)

October 6th

  • Midnight at the Paradise – Paramount+ in Canada Exclusive Movie (Movie)
  • Pet Sematary: Bloodlines – Paramount+ Exclusive (Movie)
  • Wolf – Paramount+ in Canada Exclusive Series (New Series)

October 10th

  • Blue Bloods, Season 13 (New Season)
    Detroiters, Seasons 1-2 (Series)
    Election (Movie)
    Evil Encounters, Season 1-2 (Series)
    Laguna Beach, Seasons 1-3 (Series)
    Lemony Snicket’s a Series of Unfortunate Events (Movie)
    Ridiculousness, Season 34 (Reality Series)
    The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (Movie)
    The Glorias (Movie)
    The Loud House, New Episode Block (Series)

October 12th

  • Fraiser – Paramount+ Original Series (New Series)

October 13th

  • Selling Super Houses – Paramount+ in Canada Exclusive Series (New Series)

October 16th

  • Billy the Kid, Season 2 Part 1 – Paramount+ in Canada Exclusive Series (Series)
  • Criminal Minds, Seasons 1-2 (Series)

October 17th

  • Made for Murder, Seasons 1-2 (Docuseries)
    Paranormal Activity (Movie)
    Paranormal Activity 2 (Movie)
    Paranormal Activity 3 (Movie)
    Paranormal Activity 4 (Movie)
    Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (Movie)
    Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (Movie)
    The Boy Who Cried Werewolf (Movie)
    The Sum of All Fears (Movie)
    Young Dylan, New Episode Block (Series)
    Zodiac (Movie)

October 18th

  • Behind the Music, Season 2 – Paramount+ Original Docuseries (Docuseries)

October 19th

  • The Burning Girls – Paramount+ Original Series (New Series)

October 20th

  • Baby Ruby – Paramount+ in Canada Exclusive Movie (Movie)
    Caught in the Act, New Episode Block (Reality Series)
    Fear the Night – Paramount+ Original Movie (New Movie)

October 23rd

  • Criminal Minds, Seasons 3-4 (Series)

October 24th

  • A Killer’s Mistake, Season 1-3 (Docuseries)
    Bollywood/Hollywood (Movie)
  • Milli Vanilli – Paramount+ Exclusive Documentary (Documentary)
  • Spongebob Squarepants, New Episode Block (Series)
    Teen Mom Og, Seasons 6-9 (Reality Series)
    Teen Mom: Next Chapter Season 1 (Reality Series)

October 25th

  • The Challenge, Seasons 36-39

October 26th

  • The Challenge USA, Season 2 (Reality Series)

October 27th

  • Fellow Travelers – Paramount+ Original Series (Series)
  • Le Stade, Season 2 – Paramount+ Original Series (Series)
  • Nathan for You, Seasons 1-4 (Docuseries)
  • Never Seen Again – Season 5 – Paramount+ Exclusive Series (Docuseries)

October 29th

  • The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial – Paramount+ Exclusive Movie (Movie)

October 30th

  • Vindicta – Paramount+ in Canada Exclusive Movie (Movie)
  • Criminal Minds, Seasons 5-6 (Series)

October 31st

  • Rosemary’s Baby (Movie)
    Santiago of the Seas, New Episode Block (Series)
    Teen Mom 2, Season 8-11 (Reality Series)
    Teen Mom 3, Season 1 (Reality Series)
    The Haunting (Movie)
    The Hunt for Red October (Movie)

Find out what came to Paramount+ in September here.

Image credit: Paramount

