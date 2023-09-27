New on Paramount+ Canada: October 2023

Paramount has shared the new movies and TV shows coming to the Paramount+ streaming service in October.

Some highlights include Bargain, Wolf, Frasier, Billy the Kid Season 2 Part 1 and more.

The full list is available below:

October 3rd

Catfish, Season 8, New Episodes Weekly (Series)

The Hunger Games (Movie)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (Movie)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (Movie)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (Movie)

The Loud House Thanksgiving Special (Special)

The Passenger – Paramount+ in Canada Exclusive Movie (New Movie)

The Ring Two (Movie)

Workaholics, Seasons 1-7 (Series)

October 4th

Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices (Documentary)

Survivor, Season 45 (Reality Series)

October 5th

Bargain – Paramount+ Original Series (New Series)

Monster High 2 (Movie)

October 6th

Midnight at the Paradise – Paramount+ in Canada Exclusive Movie (Movie)

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines – Paramount+ Exclusive (Movie)

Wolf – Paramount+ in Canada Exclusive Series (New Series)

October 10th

Blue Bloods, Season 13 (New Season)

Detroiters, Seasons 1-2 (Series)

Election (Movie)

Evil Encounters, Season 1-2 (Series)

Laguna Beach, Seasons 1-3 (Series)

Lemony Snicket’s a Series of Unfortunate Events (Movie)

Ridiculousness, Season 34 (Reality Series)

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (Movie)

The Glorias (Movie)

The Loud House, New Episode Block (Series)

October 12th

Fraiser – Paramount+ Original Series (New Series)

October 13th

Selling Super Houses – Paramount+ in Canada Exclusive Series (New Series)

October 16th

Billy the Kid, Season 2 Part 1 – Paramount+ in Canada Exclusive Series (Series)

Criminal Minds, Seasons 1-2 (Series)

October 17th

Made for Murder, Seasons 1-2 (Docuseries)

Paranormal Activity (Movie)

Paranormal Activity 2 (Movie)

Paranormal Activity 3 (Movie)

Paranormal Activity 4 (Movie)

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (Movie)

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (Movie)

The Boy Who Cried Werewolf (Movie)

The Sum of All Fears (Movie)

Young Dylan, New Episode Block (Series)

Zodiac (Movie)

October 18th

Behind the Music, Season 2 – Paramount+ Original Docuseries (Docuseries)

October 19th

The Burning Girls – Paramount+ Original Series (New Series)

October 20th

Baby Ruby – Paramount+ in Canada Exclusive Movie (Movie)

Caught in the Act, New Episode Block (Reality Series)

Fear the Night – Paramount+ Original Movie (New Movie)

October 23rd

Criminal Minds, Seasons 3-4 (Series)

October 24th

A Killer’s Mistake, Season 1-3 (Docuseries)

Bollywood/Hollywood (Movie)

Bollywood/Hollywood (Movie) Milli Vanilli – Paramount+ Exclusive Documentary (Documentary)

Spongebob Squarepants, New Episode Block (Series)

Teen Mom Og, Seasons 6-9 (Reality Series)

Teen Mom: Next Chapter Season 1 (Reality Series)

October 25th

The Challenge, Seasons 36-39

October 26th

The Challenge USA, Season 2 (Reality Series)

October 27th

Fellow Travelers – Paramount+ Original Series (Series)

Le Stade, Season 2 – Paramount+ Original Series (Series)

Nathan for You, Seasons 1-4 (Docuseries)

Never Seen Again – Season 5 – Paramount+ Exclusive Series (Docuseries)

October 29th

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial – Paramount+ Exclusive Movie (Movie)

October 30th

Vindicta – Paramount+ in Canada Exclusive Movie (Movie)

Criminal Minds, Seasons 5-6 (Series)

October 31st

Rosemary’s Baby (Movie)

Santiago of the Seas, New Episode Block (Series)

Teen Mom 2, Season 8-11 (Reality Series)

Teen Mom 3, Season 1 (Reality Series)

The Haunting (Movie)

The Hunt for Red October (Movie)

A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month. Paramount+ is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV and more.

Find out what came to Paramount+ in September here.

Image credit: Paramount