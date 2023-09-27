Where to watch Meta Connect 2023 in Canada

Meta’s annual Connect keynote will be held on Wednesday, September 27th at 10am PT/1pm ET.

As previously confirmed, the showcase will offer a deep dive into Meta’s latest VR headset, the Quest 3. Coming this fall for $689, the device features high-resolution mixed reality colour, improved displays, double the graphics performance thanks toa next-gen Qualcomm chipset and more.

Presumably, new apps and games will also be shown for the headset on top of previously confirmed titles like Assassin’s Creed: Nexus VR and Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord.

Those interested in tuning into the show can do so via the official Meta page on Facebook. Alternatively, you can stream it directly to your Quest headset through the Meta Horizon Worlds app.

MobileSyrup will be on the ground at Meta Connect, so stay tuned for more coverage.

Image credit: Meta