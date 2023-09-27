Bell says customers will have network access on the TTC ‘in the coming weeks’

Bell is telling customers they’ll soon have wireless access while using select subway stations and tunnels on the TTC.

The news doesn’t come as a surprise, given Ottawa ordered carriers to work together to ensure all TTC subway riders will have connectivity by October 3rd, regardless of provider.

Bell’s message, shared with customers through text, says service will be available in “select areas.” The message has since been posted on Reddit.

Rogers was the first to give its customers wireless connectivity on select TTC stations along Lines 1 and 2. The company bought the rights and infrastructure in April, sparking a debate about access, eventually leading to Ottawa’s September ruling.

Rogers customers currently have wireless access at stations and tunnels in the Downtown U on Line 1. Spadina and Dupont stations also have service, but the connecting tunnels don’t.

The same goes for some stations on Line 2, with availability between Keele and Castle Frank stations but not the connecting tunnels. St. George, Bay, and Bloor-Yonge stations and the connecting tunnels have network connectivity.

It’s unclear if Bell will give its customers access to all the same tunnels and stations. Under the government’s ruling, carriers have six months to cover all subway stations.