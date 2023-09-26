Samsung monitors are up to 36 percent off

Samsung is having a solid ending to September as the company has discounted select monitors on Amazon Canada. The savings are up to 36 percent off.
Check out these deals:
- Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G7 – QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor for $648 (save 17%)
- Samsung 32″ FHD 75Hz LED FreeSync Monitor for $198 (save 29%)
- Samsung 27-inch Screen LED-Lit Monitor for $168 (save 15%)
- Samsung 24″ Odyssey G30A FHD 144 Hz Gaming Monitor for $178 (save 36%)
- Samsung 32″ Odyssey G32A FHD 1ms 165Hz Gaming Monitor Eye Saver Mode for $298 (save 25%)
Source: Amazon Canada
