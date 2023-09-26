Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE rumoured to feature IP68 rating

Samsung reportedly plans to launch its latest Galaxy FE series device in only a couple of weeks, but ahead of the official announcement, a few more leaks have appeared.

This year, Samsung is rumoured to release a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+. According to the leak posted by Winfuture, the Tab S9 FE will sport a 10.9-inch LCD screen with a 2,304 x 1,440 pixel resolution. The larger Tab S9 FE+ reportedly features a 12.4-inch display with a 2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution screen. The report also says the large model will be the only one to support the S-Pen stylus.

The tablets would also sport an Exynos octa-core processor, a step down from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 found in the regular Tab S9.

The base Tab S9 FE is tipped to feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Another variant would feature up to 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The Tab S9 FE+, on the other hand, is reported to feature 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, with its better version coming in only 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. All variants are expected to sport a Micro SD card slot that can expand its memory to 1TB.

All device models also sport an 8-megapixel primary shooter and a 12-megapixel selfie camera. The Plus model features an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera.

The Tab S9 FE is equipped with an 8,000 mAh battery, and the Tab S9+ is to come with a 10,09 0mAh battery, and all models come with IP68 waterproofing. Colour-wise, you can expect Tab S9 FE to launch in gray, mint, silver and lavender.

Previous reports suggest the tablet will start at 529€ (roughly $755 CAD) and the Plus will start at 699€ (roughly $998 CAD).

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE+, S23 FE and Galaxy Buds FE are rumoured to launch on October 4th.

Source: Winfuture