New on Prime Video Canada: October 2023

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and TV shows coming to its Prime Video service in Canada in October.
Highlights include Mr. Dressup The Magic of Make Believe, The Burial, Upload Season 3,
Read on for the full list, including what’s landing on Prime Video’s paid channels.
October 4th
- Rabia
October 5th
- Enabled Partner Series S0
- Linlang (Exclusive Content)
October 6th
- Surprise and Seek
- Totally Killer (Amazon Original)
- Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe (Amazon Original)
- Roommate
- Angela
- The Elephant
- Fast X
- Beyond the Light Barrier
October 7th
- Tale of the Nine Tailed
- ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon
October 8th
- Survival of Jelili
- Listening Ears
- Arodon
- Diamond In The Sky
October 10th
- Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe (Amazon Original)
- Strong
October 11th
- Awareness (Amazon Original)
October 12th
- The Prisoner
- Spirit Doll
- Mark Antony
- Mud, Sweat and Tears: Premiership Rugby (Exclusive Content)
October 13th
- The Burial (Amazon Original)
- Everybody Loves Diamonds (Amazon Original)
- Jigen Daisuke (Amazon Original)
- Dark Harvest
October 15th
- Sanki
October 17th
- The Greatest Show Never Made (Amazon Original)
October 19th
- That Cover Girl (Exclusive Content)
October 20th
- Upload: Season 3 (Amazon Original)
- The Other Zoey (Amazon Original)
- Bosch: Legacy: Season 2 (Amazon Original)
- Sayen: La Ruta Seca (Amazon Original)
- Silver Dollar Road (Amazon Original)
- Big Love
- Surrounded
October 23th
- O Porteiro
October 24th
- Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles (Amazon Original)
- Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off (Amazon Original)
- The Ultimate Gala (Exclusive Content)
October 25th
- Wanted
- Tv Society
- Single Married Divorced
October 27th
- Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido Season 2 (Amazon Original)
- The Yellow Duck
- Kamsi
- Menino, Menina, Confissao
- Aspirants Seasons: 1-2 (Exclusive Content)
October 28th
- Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
- Every Body
October 31st
- Eu Amo O Benfica (Exclusive Content)
Prime Video Channels
- Chucky Season 3 on STACKTV — October 5
- Married at First Sight Season 17 on STACKTV — October 19
- Frasier Season 1 on Paramount+ — October 12
- Creepshow Season 4 on Shudder — October 13
- Shining Vale Season 2 on STARZ — October 13
- Annika Season 2 on PBS Masterpiece — October 15
- Rick and Morty Season 7 — October 16
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 8B on AMC+ — October 19
Everything Leaving Prime Video in October:
- Quiet Place — October 1st
- Below Deck: Mediterranean — October 6th
- Below Deck: Sailing Yacht — October 6th
- Shahs of Sunset — October 6th
- Take Care Good Night — October 10th
- Clifford The Big Red Dog — October 14th
- Clarice — October 14th
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife — October 14th
- Simran — October 17th
- Sleepy Hollow — October 27th
- The Secret: Dare to Dream — October 27th
- A Journal for Jordan — October 28th
- It’s Only The End Of The World — October 31st
- Gerry — October 31st
- He Shoots, He Scores — October 31st
- Seven Days — October 31st
- Heat Wave — October 31st
- Bad Seeds — October 31st
- Bhoomi — October 31st
- Gabrielle — October 31st
- Major Junior — October 31st
- A Thrill Of The Hill — October 31st
- My Internship In Canada — October 31st
- Wild Run: The Legend — October 31st
- Babin — October 31st
- Ego Trip — October 31st
- Barefoot At Dawn — October 31st
- The Pee-Wee: The Winter That Changed My Life (Subtitled) — October 31st
- The Bait — October 31st
- The Little Queen — October 31st
- A Knight’s Tale — October 31st
- Hochelaga, Land Of Souls — October 31st
- Esimesac — October 31st
- Tom At The Farm — October 31st
- 5150, Elm’s Way — October 31st
- The Heart Is What Dies Last — October 31st
- Inch’ Allah — October 31st
- An Eye For Beauty — October 31st
- The Great Wall — October 31st
- Taking The Plunge 2 — October 31st
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year.