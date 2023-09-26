New on Prime Video Canada: October 2023

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and TV shows coming to its Prime Video service in Canada in October.

Highlights include Mr. Dressup The Magic of Make Believe, The Burial, Upload Season 3,

Read on for the full list, including what’s landing on Prime Video’s paid channels.

October 4th

Rabia

October 5th

Enabled Partner Series S0

Linlang (Exclusive Content)

October 6th

Surprise and Seek

Totally Killer (Amazon Original)

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe (Amazon Original)

Roommate

Angela

The Elephant

Fast X

Beyond the Light Barrier

October 7th

Tale of the Nine Tailed

ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon

October 8th

Survival of Jelili

Listening Ears

Arodon

Diamond In The Sky

October 10th

Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe (Amazon Original)

Strong

October 11th

Awareness (Amazon Original)

October 12th

The Prisoner

Spirit Doll

Mark Antony

Mud, Sweat and Tears: Premiership Rugby (Exclusive Content)

October 13th

The Burial (Amazon Original)

Everybody Loves Diamonds (Amazon Original)

Jigen Daisuke (Amazon Original)

Dark Harvest

October 15th

Sanki

October 17th

The Greatest Show Never Made (Amazon Original)

October 19th

That Cover Girl (Exclusive Content)

October 20th

Upload: Season 3 (Amazon Original)

The Other Zoey (Amazon Original)

Bosch: Legacy: Season 2 (Amazon Original)

Sayen: La Ruta Seca (Amazon Original)

Silver Dollar Road (Amazon Original)

Big Love

Surrounded

October 23th

O Porteiro

October 24th

Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles (Amazon Original)

Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off (Amazon Original)

The Ultimate Gala (Exclusive Content)

October 25th

Wanted

Tv Society

Single Married Divorced

October 27th

Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido Season 2 (Amazon Original)

The Yellow Duck

Kamsi

Menino, Menina, Confissao

Aspirants Seasons: 1-2 (Exclusive Content)

October 28th

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Every Body

October 31st

Eu Amo O Benfica (Exclusive Content)

Prime Video Channels

Chucky Season 3 on STACKTV — October 5

Married at First Sight Season 17 on STACKTV — October 19

Frasier Season 1 on Paramount+ — October 12

Creepshow Season 4 on Shudder — October 13

Shining Vale Season 2 on STARZ — October 13

Annika Season 2 on PBS Masterpiece — October 15

Rick and Morty Season 7 — October 16

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8B on AMC+ — October 19

Everything Leaving Prime Video in October:

Quiet Place — October 1st

Below Deck: Mediterranean — October 6th

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht — October 6th

Shahs of Sunset — October 6th

Take Care Good Night — October 10th

Clifford The Big Red Dog — October 14th

Clarice — October 14th

Ghostbusters: Afterlife — October 14th

Simran — October 17th

Sleepy Hollow — October 27th

The Secret: Dare to Dream — October 27th

A Journal for Jordan — October 28th

It’s Only The End Of The World — October 31st

Gerry — October 31st

He Shoots, He Scores — October 31st

Seven Days — October 31st

Heat Wave — October 31st

Bad Seeds — October 31st

Bhoomi — October 31st

Gabrielle — October 31st

Major Junior — October 31st

A Thrill Of The Hill — October 31st

My Internship In Canada — October 31st

Wild Run: The Legend — October 31st

Babin — October 31st

Ego Trip — October 31st

Barefoot At Dawn — October 31st

The Pee-Wee: The Winter That Changed My Life (Subtitled) — October 31st

The Bait — October 31st

The Little Queen — October 31st

A Knight’s Tale — October 31st

Hochelaga, Land Of Souls — October 31st

Esimesac — October 31st

Tom At The Farm — October 31st

5150, Elm’s Way — October 31st

The Heart Is What Dies Last — October 31st

Inch’ Allah — October 31st

An Eye For Beauty — October 31st

The Great Wall — October 31st

Taking The Plunge 2 — October 31st

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year.