Motorola discounts select phones for its 95th anniversary sale

Motorola has discounted a few of its 2022/2023-released devices as part of its 95th anniversary sale.

The discounts range from $50 to $550. Check out the deals below:

Moto Edge (2022): $349 (regularly $899.99)

Motorola Razr+ (2023) Infinite Black: $1,199.99 (regularly $1,299.99)

Motorola Razr+ (2023) Viva Magenta: $1,199.99 (regularly $1,299.99)

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022): $299.99 (regularly $499.99)

Moto G Power 5G (2023): $349.99 (regularly $399.99)

Check out the Motorola deal page here.

