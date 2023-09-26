LG’s newest Gram laptop is a foldable

LG is the latest PC maker to join the foldable PC trend with its new LG Gram Fold. Unfortunately, the Gram Fold will only be available in South Korea starting October 4th, a bummer for any LG Gram fans in other regions.

And I know what you’re thinking. Yes, most laptops do, in fact, fold. But in this case, foldable means a single screen that bends in the middle.

As detailed by The Verge, the Gram Fold looks like most other foldable laptops, such as Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold. It also works like most foldable laptops too, letting users enjoy a traditional, clamshell laptop experience or open it like a book or various other options.

The Gram Fold’s 17-inch display boasts a 1920 x 2560 pixel resolution with a peak brightness of 500 nits. The Verge notes that LG separately announced the Gram Fold display, detailing the panel’s “specialized material” that minimized creasing. LG claims the Gram Fold can survive 30,000 folding cycles, which doesn’t sound like a lot.

Aside from the folding display, the LG Gram Fold’s internals are less exciting. There’s an Intel i5-1335U CPU with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It also has a 72Wh battery and clocks in at 1,250g. It has a pair of USB-C ports, one of which is Thunderbolt 4, and works with a stylus that is, unsurprisingly, sold separately.

The Gram Fold will cost 4.99 million won, or about $4,981.52 CAD.

Header image credit: LG

Source: The Verge