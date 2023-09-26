New leak reveals Pixel 8 Pro release date, ‘Obsidian Black’ colourway images

Google is set to announce the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro on October 4th.

While we already know a lot about the device, thanks to a recent massive leak, a new leak gives us a live look at the Pixel 8 Pro in ‘Obsidian Black,’ leaving almost nothing about the phone to the imagination. Further, an Irish carrier has shared when the new devices will be available for pre-order and when they’ll eventually ship.

“Images of an actual test prototype were previously published online, but now images of a more final device have surfaced,” reads the message in the Google News Telegram chat.

It reads that the images were shared by a user from a Pixel device chat, and they confirmed that the device has a polished frame and a matte black back glass.

Check out the two photos below:

From what we know so far, the Pixel 8 Pro will also be available in ‘Porcelain’ and ‘Sky Blue’ colours. Leaks have also suggested that the Pixel 8 will see a $100 price hike over the Pixel 7, and will cost $699 USD (about $942.79 CAD) instead of $599 USD. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro won’t see a price hike and will start at $899 USD (about $1,212.54 CAD) as before.

Elsewhere, via an Irish carrier called Three, we know that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro pre-orders would be available on the day of the event: October 4th. Further, the devices will be available starting October 12th, suggest the carrier’s “Register Your Interest” page.

Introducing the new Google Pixel 8 – coming soon to Three 🥳 Featuring Google AI and the most advanced Pixel camera yet, you don't want to miss this launch 👀 Register your interest today and be in with a chance of winning a brand new Google Pixel 8 🤩https://t.co/pGrR6vK2XY pic.twitter.com/9ce71rAlRm — Three Ireland (@ThreeIreland) September 26, 2023

Image credit: Google News Telegram

Source: Google News Telegram, @ThreeIreland