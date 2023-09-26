Hundreds of locations in Ontario’s Waterloo Region will benefit from NFTC’s internet projects

North Frontenac Telephone Company (NFTC) has completed two high-speed fibre-optic projects to bring 865 homes and businesses in the Region of Waterloo reliable internet access.

The projects benefit several communities, including the Townships of Woolwich, Wellesley, and Wilmot.

“The newly established infrastructure will provide significant benefits to residents and local businesses, including improved access to online services, greater digital opportunities, and increased economic growth within the region,” Barry Field, executive director of Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT), said.

The projects received funding through SWIFT’s $270 million broadband expansion plan, which aims to provide high-speed internet access to 64,000 locations throughout Southwestern Ontario. Funding from investors in the private sector and the governments of Canada and Ontario support the plan.

The expansion plan aims to bring high-speed internet access to more than 60,000 homes. Other SWIFT-funded projects are located in Middlesex County, Dufferin County and Huron County.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: SWIFT