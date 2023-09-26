Elon Musk’s Cyberpunk 2077 demands failed, CD Projekt never gave him a cameo

A CD Projekt Red developer says Elon Musk was never in Cyberpunk 2077 in response to discussions that one non-player character (NPC) resembles the Tesla CEO.

On Musk’s own X (Twitter) platform, Cyberpunk 2077 senior quest designer Patrick K. Mills responded to a post that the developer had removed the Musk “cameo,” which was believed to be during the opening-hours raid of the Arasaka tower. Presumably, the X poster thought the change came as part of the massive Update 2.0, which extensively overhauls the gameplay and world of Cyberpunk 2077.

“That wasn’t Elon [M]usk, it looks nothing like him,” said Mills in response. “Who came up with his nonsense?”

That wasn't Elon musk, it looks nothing like him Who came up with this nonsense? https://t.co/usPO94IFhD — Patrick K. Mills (@PKernaghan) September 22, 2023

“It’s funny, ’cause I have Elon’s name on my mute list I can’t even see the replies to my tweet,” Mills said later in the thread. “No big loss, I’m sure, but behave in there, kids. (Throw a wild party, chooms).”

Elsewhere, someone asked Mills about a recent revelation from Walter Isaacson’s Elon Musk biography regarding the billionaire showing up at a Cyberpunk 2077 recording studio with a gun to beg for a cameo. In response, Mills admitted that “I wasn’t there, I don’t know,” but noted that “even if that’s true, that doesn’t mean this random Japanese guy is supposed to be him.”

While Cyberpunk 2077 may not have Musk, it does have the far more beloved Keanu Reeves. The Canadian actor reprises the role of rocker Johnny Silverhand in the game’s first and only expansion, Phantom Liberty, which launches on September 26th. Idris Elba also plays a supporting role in Phantom Liberty, which CD Projekt Red describes as a “spy thriller” in which protagonist V must attempt to save the president.

Image credit: 60 Minutes

Source: @PKernaghan