Apple’s macOS Sonoma is now available: Game Mode, new widgets, Safari updates and more

macOS Sonoma, the latest version of Apple’s desktop operating system (OS) has arrived.

The OS update has been available in beta for several months and, in my experience, runs pretty smoothly (I’ve been running it on a secondary MacBook Pro).

While the macOS Sonoma offers several new features, including a new Game Mode that prioritizes CPU/GPU performance for gaming, interactive widgets, a new Touch ID-powered privacy mode in Safari, an updated Today View and more, it’s really not that substantial of an update, especially compared to Big Sur.

Of course, the colourful new wallpapers are my favourite part of this and every macOS update (I’m a big fan of the green, blue and red main wallpaper this year).

To download macOS Sonoma, navigate to the ‘Settings’ app, click ‘General’ and select ‘Software Update.’ macOS Sonoma is compatible with the 2018 land later MacBook Pro, the 2019 and later iMac, the iMac Pro, the 2018 and later Mac mini, and the 2019 and later Mac Pro and Mac Studio (it also works with both Intel and M-series chips).

Image credit: Apple