Acer’s Nitro V 15 gaming laptop coming to Canada later this fall

Acer has an all-new Nitro V 15 gaming laptop on the way, boasting big performance in a svelte package.

Acer’s Nitro V 15 sports 13th Gen Intel Core processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, up to 32GB of RAM and supports up to 2TB SSDs. It also features a 15.6-inch FHD IPS 16:9 display with up to 165Hz refresh rate.

Specifically, the laptop can be configured with up to a 13th Gen Core i7 CPU and up to a GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU.

Other features include DTS:X Ultra audio technology as well as Acer’s AI solutions like ‘Purified View’ and ‘Purified Voice’ for optimized audio and video in calls. The ‘NitroSense’ app allows for customization and optimization for better gaming performance.

The Nitro V 15 also supports Wi-Fi 6 and includes a Thunderbolt 4 port for charging, data transfer, and video display.

Acer’s Nitro V 15 comes in a variety of configurations, but unfortunately for Canadians, it looks like there will be just one option available starting in late October or early November.

That Nitro V 15 (model number ANV15-51-55SJ) will sport an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. It will also have a 15.6-inch 1080p screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Nitro V 15 will be available at Costco, Staples, Visions, and Amazon for $1,099.99.

Images credit: Acer