New iPad mini could be coming later this year

It looks like Apple could be working on a 7th-gen iPad mini that’s set to launch before the end of this year.

According to a new report from DigiTimes, a sometimes accurate source of Apple leaks, which cites reporting from a Taiwan-based news outlet, Apple is preparing to release a “small-size” iPad in Q4 2023.

It wouldn’t be entirely out of the ordinary for the tech giant to drop a new iPad towards the end of the year. This rumour also backs up earlier reporting from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman regarding a new iPad mini coming this year. Back in January, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said that a new iPad mini is on the way but that it will launch in early 2024.

Apple’s redesigned iPad mini first released in 2021. The current version of Apple’s pint-sized 8.3-inch tablet features a USB-C port, squared-off corners and 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil support. The updated version of the iPad mini will likely adopt the same overall design with an updated chip, likely the A16 or the A17 Pro. There’s a possibility the tablet could also feature camera upgrades.

In other Apple-related rumour news, M3-equipped iPad Pro and MacBook models are reportedly on the way, but Kuo says they won’t arrive until early next year.

Source: DigiTimes Via: MacRumors