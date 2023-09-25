DJI reveals new 249g Mini 4 Pro with 4K/60fps HDR video support

Following several leaks, DJI has finally unveiled the latest DJI Mini 4 Pro, the direct successor to the positively-reviewed DJI Mini 3 Pro.

The Mini 4 Pro combines professional-grade capabilities with a compact and 249g lightweight design, making it an all-rounder that can be flown in Canada without a license.

The drone features a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, a new image-processing platform, dual native ISO fusion, a f/1.7 aperture and a 48-megapixel image resolution. Additionally, it can record HDR video at 4K/60fps and slo-mo at 4K/100fps.

It also allows for vertical shooting, which is optimized for social media and smartphone playback, while 10-bit D-Log M recording allows for professional-grade post-production.

The drone itself features omnidirectional obstacle sensing, which utilizes multiple wide-angle and downward vision sensors to detect obstructions from each direction, alongside Advanced Pilot Assistance Systems (APAS) and automatic braking.

The Mini 4 Pro offers 34 minutes of flight time, which is the same as its predecessor’s flight time. However, it is extendable to 45 minutes with the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus, which is a battery that essentially raises the drone’s weight to more than 250g. This means that if you were to fly the drone with the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus in Canada, you’d need a drone license.

The drone also features a ‘return to home’ feature that essentially allows the drone to navigate a safe flight route back automatically.

Check below for some of the DJI Mini 4 Pro’s marquee features:

MasterShots: Delivers dynamic camera movement templates tailored for portrait, close-up, and long-range shots, ensuring you nail every shot!

QuickShots: Provides Dronie, Circle, Helix, Rocket, Boomerang, and Asteroid modes for more stylish results.

Hyperlapse: Provides Free, Waypoint, Circle, and Course Lock modes with unlimited shooting time, and supports compositing while shooting.

Panorama: Supports shooting 180°, Wide Angle, Vertical, and Sphere panoramic photos to capture magnificent landscapes.

QuickTransfer: Quickly transfer photos and videos to your smartphone without linking the remote controller. Your creations will be instantly ready to share.

The Mini 4 Pro is available to order from store.dji.com and authorized retail partners. It starts at $1,029.

Image credit: DJI