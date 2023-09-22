What’s new on CBC Gem in October 2023

CBC has unveiled the full list of movies and shows hitting its CBC Gem streaming service in October.

Below is all the content set to hit the platform:

October 1st

Heartland

Great Canadian Baking Show

Skymed

October 2nd

Murdoch Mysteries

October 4th

Escape to the Country: Season 29B

October 6th

Ghosts: Season 5

Sisi: Season 2

Zarqa: Season 2

Never Saw it Coming

Beach Volleyball World Championships (until the 15th)

Peppa Pig: Season 1

October 13th

How to Fail As a Popstar

Come True

Chuck and the First People’s Kitchen

October 20th

One Night

The Bannocking

Code 8

October 24th

Cynara

October 27th

Bloodthirsty

Jamie: Easy Meals for Every Day

Grand Prix of Figure Skating: Skate Canad International

Coming in November

Blackberry (three-part series)

Crime: Season 2

Crime: Season 2 Eternal Spring

Harlots: Season 3

Sort Of: Season 3

Swan Song four-part series

CBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.

CBC Gem is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV and more.