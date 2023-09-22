IBM brings rare quantum computer to Bromont, Québec

Canada now has its first IBM Quantum System One computer.

The quantum computer is available at IBM’s Bromont, Québec facility.

Quantum computing uses quantum mechanics to solve problems that other supercomputers can’t. The System One features a 127-qubit processor for improved consistency and lower rates of errors compared to IBM’s previous quantum systems.

The technology is an “asset” for several sectors in the province, including Québec’s quantum innovation zone, DistriQ, and the Technum Québec innovation zone, IBM states in a press release. Both of these involve the partnership of Université de Sherbrooke.

“The installation of this IBM quantum computer is a giant leap that will promote the growth of Quebec’s quantum sciences ecosystem,” Pierre Fitzgibbon, the province’s Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, said. “This is a showcase for Québec, which will be recognized as a force in quantum sciences, but also in international sustainable development.

IBM and the Québec government shared their intentions for the system in February 2022 and followed up with a partnership in July 2023. The collaboration involves the Platform for Digital and Quantum Innovation of Québec (PINQ²), a non-profit under Québec’s Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Energy, and Université de Sherbrooke.

Under the partnership, the organizations will lead a quantum working group focusing on developing solutions to sustainability challenges through quantum computing.

The IBM technology is only available in a small handful of countries.

Image credit: IBM

Source: IBM