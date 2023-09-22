Apple’s iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 are now available in Canada

It’s that time of year again.

Apple’s first wave of fall products, including the iPhone 15 Pro/iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15/iPhone 15 Plus, Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, are now available in Canada.

iPhone 15 series

While Apple’s iPhone 15 line is a minor upgrade over the iPhone 14 series, there are still several new features some people will be excited about, especially if you’re a photographer.

For example, the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max now features a programmable Action button instead of the traditional mute switch, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max offers 5x optical zoom, making this the first time Apple has differentiated between its two ‘Pro’ devices in several years. The smartphones also both feature Apple’s powerful new A17 Pro chip that the tech giant boasts can play console-level games like Resident Evil Village.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15/iPhone 15 Plus blurs the lines between Apple’s ‘Pro’ and base-level smartphones with a new premium design and an impressive camera system that’s nearly on par with last year’s iPhone 14 Pro.

Below is the iPhone 15 series pricing:

iPhone 15 (128GB) — $1,129

iPhone 15 Plus (128GB) — $1,270

iPhone 15 Pro (128GB) — $1,449

iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB) — $1,749

For more on the iPhone 15 series, check out my review of the iPhone 15 Pro/iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15/iPhone 15 Plus.

Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2

Along with Apple’s new smartphones, the tech giant has also updated its higher-end smartwatch offerings, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Both wearables are expected updates to Apple’s smartwatch line and offer the new S9 chip alongside brighter displays.

However, regarding design and overall features, the Series 9 and Ultra 2 look identical to their predecessors. That said, they will be updated to support Apple’s cool new ‘Double Tap’ feature in October.

Below is the pricing for the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2:

Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminum GPS 41mmm — $549

Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminum GPS 45mmm — $589

Apple Watch Series 9 Aluminum GPS + Cellular 41mm — $679

Apple Watch Series 9 Stainless Steel GPS + Celluar 45mm — $719

Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS + Cellular 49mm — $1,099

For more on the Apple Watch Series 9, check out my review. We’ll have a review of the Apple Watch Ultra up on MobileSyrup soon.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.