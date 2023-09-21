Big new Xbox Game Pass titles confirmed at TGS 2023, including Like A Dragon and Ace Attorney

At Tokyo Game Show 2023, Xbox revealed a few noteworthy Japanese titles are heading to Game Pass.

First, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be available on Game Pass on day one when it launches on November 9th for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4/5 and PC. Set after the events of Yakuza 6, The Man Who Erased His Name follows fan-favourite protagonist Kazuma Kiryu as he becomes a secret agent.

On top of that, Like A Dragon: Ishin!, a spin-off set many years before the mainline Yakuza games, will also come to Game Pass sometime later this year. Ishin! hit Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4/5 and PC earlier this year.

Besides the two Sega titles, Xbox also confirmed that Phoenix Wright: Attorney Trilogy is landing on Game Pass on September 26th. It’s a collection of Capcom’s acclaimed visual novel games starring the lovably goofy lawyer Phoenix Wright.

Additionally, Capcom’s Japan-inspired action game Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess has been confirmed for Game Pass, although the release timing wasn’t mentioned.

Outside of Game Pass announcements, Square Enix revealed that Octopath Traveler II is coming to Xbox consoles in early 2024. The acclaimed RPG launched earlier this year on PS4/5, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Image credit: Sega

Source: Xbox