Microsoft unveils Copilot, an AI companion for Windows 11 and Microsoft 365

At its recent Surface event, Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft announced Copilot, which it describes as an everyday AI companion.

Copilot will be available across Microsoft 365, which includes apps like Microsoft Teams, Word, Excel, Bing, Edge PowerPoint, Outlook and OneDrive, and more, and will be built into Windows. “We believe Copilot will fundamentally transform our relationship with technology,” said Satya Nadela, Microsoft’s CEO.

Copilot will be available on Windows 11, and users will be able to launch it with a single click. Microsoft describes it as a “handshake” between you and tech.

It will roll out on September 26th with Windows update 23H2. In addition to Copilot, the Windows 11 update will also have passkey, layers in paint, revamped photos and a new outlook app.

Further, OpenAI’s Dall-E 3 is rolling out for Bing, allowing users to create and modify images directly in the Bing Chat interface. These images will be marked as created by AI. Additionally, users would also be able to search for queries with image input. For example, you’ll be able to input a photo of a charger and ask Bing if it will work in a different country that you plan to visit.

For emails, Copilot will feature a ‘Sound Like Me,’ feature that learns the way you type and mimics your email style, so AI-generated emails sound like they were written by you.

Microsoft’s event is ongoing, and this story will soon be updated with more information about Copilot.

More to come…