Microsoft unveils Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Go 3

Microsoft unveiled several new Surface devices at its September 21st event in New York.

The company unveiled two new Surface laptops, including the Surface Laptop Go 3 and Surface Laptop Studio 2.

The Laptop Go 3 comes in four colours and sports a touch screen, fingerprint login and is billed as ultra-light and ultra-portable. It has a 12.4-inch touchscreen and weighs under 2.4lbs.

Microsoft says the Laptop Go 3 is 88 percent faster than its predecessor. The Studio 2, on the other hand, is Microsoft’s most powerful Surface Laptop device. The design remains relatively unchanged, with the focus on upgraded internals and other improvements.

Microsoft boasted the Studio 2 is twice as fast as the original Studio. It has a 14.4-inch display.

The Studio 2 also sports an Intel NPU and the “most inclusive” touchpad ever.

More to come…