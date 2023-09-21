fbpx
New on Disney+ Canada: October 2023

The second season of Loki lands on October 5th

Bradly Shankar
Sep 21, 20233:37 PM EDT 0 comments
Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in October.

Highlights include the second season of Marvel’s Loki, a new Goosebumps series and the streaming premiere of Haunted Mansion. 

Read on for the full list:

October 2nd

  • Appendage [Star]

October 4th

  • Haunted Mansion
  • Never Let Him Go (Season 1) [Star]

October 5th

  • The Boogeyman [Star]
  • Loki (Season 2) [Disney+ Original]

October 6th

  • Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop [Star]
  • Camping Out
  • Chips Ahoy
  • Fiddling Around
  • Inferior Decorator
  • Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats
  • Old MacDonald Duck
  • When the Cat’s Away
  • Wynken, Blynken and Nod

October 11th

  • The Conversations Project (Season 1) [Star]
  • 4Ever (Season 1)
  • Nothing (Nada) (Season 1) [Star]

October 13th

  • Ghost of the Mountains
  • Goosebumps (five-episode series premiere) [Disney+ Original]
  • The Sound of the Police [Star]

October 15th

  • Bob’s Burgers (Season 15 premiere) [Star]

October 18th

  • Living for the Dead (Season 1) [Star]

October 20th

  • Werewolf by Night in Color [Disney+ Original]

October 24th

  • The Lions of Sicily (Leoni Di Sicilia) (Season 2, four-episode premiere) [Star]
  • My Home Hero (Season 1, two-episode premiere) [Star]
  • Love in Fairhope (Season 1) [Star]

October 25th

  • Broken Karaoke (Season 2, new episodes)

October 27th

  • Lego Marvel Avengers: Code Red
  • Trap Jazz

It’s worth noting that Loki will begin streaming on October 5th at 6pm PT/9pm ET, a new premiere time that was introduced with the ongoing Ahsoka Star Wars series.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 or $119.99/month in Canada. The full list of what came to Disney+ in September can be found here.

Image credit: Marvel Studios

